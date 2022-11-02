Become a Partner

Building Meaningful Partnerships to Fuel the American Dream

Lendio is the nation’s leading small business loan marketplace with 75+ financial institutions and 10+ product types. We are a partner-centric organization with a robust ecosystem of creative and innovative collaborators. We aim to be a truly strategic asset and powerful ally that you and your clients can trust for a world-class financing experience.

Small Business Loans are in High Demand

In the current climate, businesses need additional capital now more than ever—and it will only continue to grow. Fortunately, Lendio is in the perfect position to help small business owners find the capital they need for whatever comes their way.

When you send us a qualified borrower, they will be assigned a dedicated funding manager upon completion of their application.

Our funding managers go above and beyond to educate your client, narrow down their options, and help them choose the best financial product for their business.

Suite of Flexible Integrations

Lendio’s goal is to make the handoff between your customer and our loan marketplace as seamless as possible. This process includes options for API, custom landing pages, embedded loan applications, and more. So no matter where your customers are on their journey, we’ll be there to help.

How Our Partner Referral Process Works

STEP
1
Lendio introduction

Partner introduces their SMB audience to Lendio and then invites them to apply for funding via one of our integration methods.

STEP
2
Consultation

Borrowers are assigned a lending support team member (we call them funding managers) who will get to know the business owner and talk through their financial goals. From there, they’ll work with the borrower to finish up their application and send it out to our network of top lenders for the best possible financing offers.

STEP
3
Education

As offers come in, our funding managers discuss the details of each with the borrower to make sure they get the best one for their business. Once an offer has been accepted by the borrower, their funding manager will work with them and the lender to make sure agreements are signed, funding is executed, and the borrower is happy.

Partner Incentives and Awards Program

Lendio rewards and recognizes those partners who continually strive for excellence. Our rewards programs include additional compensation perks, robust resources, and unique benefits that prove our continued dedication to our partners.

I am a lender

I am a direct lender that performs underwriting and provides capital to small businesses and would like to join Lendio’s network of lenders.

I am a marketer

I am experienced in content creation and/or demand generation, or have a large social following of small business owners and would like to drive business loan leads to Lendio.

